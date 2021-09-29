Historic JFK terminal gets new life as luxury hotel

NEW YORK (AP) - The famous winged TWA terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport has come out of its decades-long retirement with a new life as a luxury hotel.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo was on hand Wednesday for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Finnish architect Eero Saarinen (EHR'-oh SAHR'-ih-nehn) didn't have a hotel in mind when he designed the futuristic structure that opened in 1962.

Those were the heady jet-age days of the first space flights and President John F. Kennedy's promise of a moon landing.

Now, hospitality executive Tyler Morse hopes the proximity to the airport will draw travelers who don't want to fight nightmarish traffic to catch their flights.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.