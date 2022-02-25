History experts highlight the Valley's underground railroad

When we think about the underground railroad, we typically think of the dangerous route going north. But a local group of history experts is highlighting the Valley's role in helping slaves escape to freedom.

Experts say close to 10,000 slaves used beaten paths to escape to freedom through the Valley with the help of mixed-race families living along the Rio Grande.

But it wasn't easy. Slaves would have to trek across the Nueces Strip, a regional area between the Nueces River in Corpus Christi, the Rio Grande, and Laredo, by foot.

"Traveling through that is very uncomfortable and dangerous, Lecturer of Anthropology at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Roseann Bacha Garza said. "You will get pricked by the thorns on a cactus; you could be stepping on a rattlesnake or a scorpion."

Garza's part of UTRGV's Community of Historical Archaeology Project (CHAP) that created the documentary Just A Ferry Ride to Freedom, highlighting aspects of the journey and history of the Nueces Strip, known as a pathway to freedom; some even refer to it as the Valley's underground railroad.

