Holiday food prices spike ahead of Thanksgiving

The prices for items at the grocery stores continue to increase.

As the holiday season is underway, the nonprofit organization Proyecto Juan Diego is making efforts to continue bringing traditional Thanksgiving items to family tables even as prices rise and grocery store shelves empty.

A problem Ricardo J. Lopez, manager at A and V Lopez Supermarket, says his store isn't facing. Lopez says they have everything customers may need for the holidays, but prices are higher.

"Everything will be slightly more expensive than other years," Lopez said. "But overall, at least we have the product. That's our number one goal, to make sure we have [the] product for the customer."

Associate Economics Professor at UTRGV Salvador Contreras says food prices have gone up more than 5% over the last year.

Contreras says the most significant gains have been in meat, poultry, fish, and eggs, and one of the main reasons is the supply chain bottlenecks.

Watch the video above for the full story.