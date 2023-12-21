Holiday travel tips: Checking your car before hitting the road

Our roads are getting busy this holiday season.

AAA estimates 8 million Texans will hit the road this weekend.

If you’re one of those drivers, experts are recommending some travel safety tips.

Santiago Cazarez, manager of the Pueblo Tires & Service in Weslaco, urges drivers to check their vehicle’s tire pressure and wheel alignment to ensure your car is safe and fuel efficient.

AAA also says the best time to hit the road is early in the morning, and urges drivers to get at least seven hours of sleep to stay alert on the road.

Watch the video above for the full story.