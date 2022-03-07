Home prices soar across the Valley

If you're looking to buy a home in the Valley, experts say you can expect to pay more.

Prices of homes have gone up by at least 14% in some areas of the Valley, including Cameron County, which is seeing the largest hike in prices.

"The growth that we have, the housing issues that we're having right now is going to continue," Board President of Greater McAllen Association of Realtors Mac McFarland said.

Experts say the most significant factors driving the price increase include inflation, population growth, and supply chain delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.

McFarland says the increased demand for homes impacts how long a home spends on the market, adding that prices may not get better for those looking to buy at lower costs.

"I don't think you're going to see housing prices go down," McFarland said. "At least not for the next two or three years."