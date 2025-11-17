Homeland Security Task Force to crackdown on cartel activity in the Valley, across South Texas

The creation of the Homeland Security Task Force has been launched in an effort to crackdown on cartel activity in the Valley and across South Texas.

The announcement was made on Monday.

The task force is made up of multiple law enforcement agencies that include Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, DEA, and ATF.

Federal officials say they all have one mission, to dismantle violent transnational criminal organizations on both sides of the border.

In the past few weeks, the task force has already made busts. It reportedly broke up a Tren de Aragua criminal presence in San Antonio Sunday. More than 140 people in the country illegally were arrested.

Another incident involved authorities stopping weapons and ammunition from being smuggled into Mexico through the Laredo area.

The task force was created as part of an executive order President Donald Trump signed in January. It directed federal agencies to increase enforcement against cartels, gangs and cross border trafficking.

