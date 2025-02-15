x

Homestead exemption bill could help Valley homeowners save money on property taxes

2 hours 40 minutes 30 seconds ago Saturday, February 15 2025 Feb 15, 2025 February 15, 2025 7:11 PM February 15, 2025 in News - Local

Senate Bill 5, known as the Homestead Tax Exemption Bill, advanced through the Texas Legislature.

The Texas Senate approved an increase to the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000. The homestead exemption is a break on property taxes for resident's primary home.

The Hidalgo County Tax Assessor and Collector's Office Assistant Director Jorge Gonzalez explains just how much  property owners could save a year.

"The savings is for the extra $40,000. The state has estimated the amount of $363 on average of extra savings to someone that already has a homestead exemption," Gonzalez said.

Valley homeowners like Jesse Rangel say they welcome this type of relief in this economy.

"This is really going to help a lot of people, there are a lot of people right now that could use the help with the high costs, whether it's just groceries or just high costs. It would help a lot of people," Rangel said.

The homestead exemption bill now heads to the Texas House for a vote. If passed, then it makes its way to Governor Greg Abbott for a signature.

