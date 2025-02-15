Homestead exemption bill could help Valley homeowners save money on property taxes

Senate Bill 5, known as the Homestead Tax Exemption Bill, advanced through the Texas Legislature.

The Texas Senate approved an increase to the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000. The homestead exemption is a break on property taxes for resident's primary home.

The Hidalgo County Tax Assessor and Collector's Office Assistant Director Jorge Gonzalez explains just how much property owners could save a year.

"The savings is for the extra $40,000. The state has estimated the amount of $363 on average of extra savings to someone that already has a homestead exemption," Gonzalez said.

Valley homeowners like Jesse Rangel say they welcome this type of relief in this economy.

"This is really going to help a lot of people, there are a lot of people right now that could use the help with the high costs, whether it's just groceries or just high costs. It would help a lot of people," Rangel said.

The homestead exemption bill now heads to the Texas House for a vote. If passed, then it makes its way to Governor Greg Abbott for a signature.