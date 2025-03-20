Homestead tax exemption filing event happening in Harlingen

The last day of a homestead tax exemption filing event is set for Thursday.

Multiple agencies will be holding the event at Elks Lodge, located at 1426 S. Commerce St. in Harlingen, on Thursday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff from the Harlingen Board of Realtors, the Cameron County Appraisal District and Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office will have information on filing for different exemptions.

“Not a lot of people know about the exemptions and what's applicable to them, so it's a great way for them to save on their taxes,” Harlingen Board of Realtors Association Executive Daniella Ramon said. “You can save up to $1,000, so that's why we started that to really help them public and get that knowledge out there.”