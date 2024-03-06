Homicide investigation underway after police find body in Rio Grande
The Roma Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the body of a man found in the Rio Grande on Monday, March 4.
The body was found in the Roma/Miguel Alemán area.
Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
The man was described as approximately 5'7, weighing at approximately 230 pounds and has a facial beard with no tattoos.
The man was also found wearing a shirt with the colors black, blue and yellow. He was also wearing blue jeans with a belt that read "Jonh Dere".
The police said they will not be releasing further details at this time.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Roma Police Department at 956-849-2231.
More News
News Video
-
RGV Humane Society honoring four-legged heroes during annual gala
-
TEA appoints conservators to IDEA Public Schools after investigation into improper spending
-
South Padre Island prepares for Spring Break crowd
-
Brownsville police search for suspects in connection with robbery at vape store
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Barostim implant procedure to prevent heart failure
Sports Video
-
PSJA holds off Weslaco in 6A no-district baseball action
-
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win