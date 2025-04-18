Honduran man arrested for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agent near Brownsville

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the Brownsville international bridge, according to a news release.

The news release said on April 15, Border Patrol agents in Brownsville apprehended a Honduran national following a "violent encounter" near the Brownsville and Matamoros Express International Bridge.

The man was identified as Elmor Leonel Ramos-Aburcia.

According to the news release, Ramos-Aburcia attempted to scale the border fence when agents tried to take him into custody. A physical struggle ensured and Ramos-Aburcia forced his way into a Border Patrol vehicle, attempted to gain control of an agent's service weapon and bit the agent on the forearm.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted Border Patrol agents in subduing and arresting Ramos-Aburcia, according to the news release.

Ramos-Aburcia is now facing multiple charges, including three counts of assaulting a federal officer. He was taken to the Brownsville Border Patrol station for processing, and the FBI is leading the ongoing criminal investigation.