Honduran migrant dies after falling from levee wall near Hidalgo Port of Entry

A woman from Honduras is dead after falling from the levee wall near the Hidalgo Port of Entry.

The death occurred on Saturday, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials confirmed it on Monday.

She was traveling with a group of people. Two people in the group fell a 20-foot drop from the levee.

The death is still under investigation.