Horse trailer stolen from Hidalgo County Sheriff's Posse Arena recovered

A horse trailer that was stolen from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Posse Arena has been recovered.

According to a city of Edinburg spokesperson, the trailer was found Monday morning, abandoned in a wooded area north of Citrus City around the 9000 block of Brushline Road. No suspect information is available at this time.

The trailer was a gift for Edinburg teen, Celeste Mendoza, from her family for barrel racing. They reported the trailer missing on February 14 when they went to feed the horses and noticed it gone from the arena.

Anyone with any information on the theft is urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700.