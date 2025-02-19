x

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow-N-Fire event heads to Edinburg

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow-N-Fire event heads to Edinburg
3 hours 3 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 3:48 PM February 19, 2025 in News - Local

It's a monster truck show like no other.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire show is happening in Edinburg at the Bert Ogden Arena.

Digital Media Coordinator Karla Leal speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the show.

The Hot Wheels monster truck live show is a three-day event that begins on Friday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days