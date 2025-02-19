Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow-N-Fire event heads to Edinburg

It's a monster truck show like no other.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire show is happening in Edinburg at the Bert Ogden Arena.

Digital Media Coordinator Karla Leal speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the show.

The Hot Wheels monster truck live show is a three-day event that begins on Friday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.