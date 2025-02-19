Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow-N-Fire event heads to Edinburg
It's a monster truck show like no other.
The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire show is happening in Edinburg at the Bert Ogden Arena.
Digital Media Coordinator Karla Leal speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the show.
The Hot Wheels monster truck live show is a three-day event that begins on Friday.
For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen police investigate body found under overpass
-
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Glow-N-Fire event heads to Edinburg
-
Brownsville man arrested after $616K worth of cocaine seized at Los Indios...
-
McAllen police arrest man in connection with child exploitation
-
Salvation Army in McAllen extending shelter hours amid cold weather
Sports Video
-
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball eliminated in regional...
-
Brownsville St. Joseph Academy & Harvest Christian advance in TAPPS girls basketball...
-
RGV boys basketball bi-district round thrills with heroic finishes
-
UTRGV 11-run ninth inning leads to upset win over #20 DBU
-
UTRGV falls to Incarnate Word in Monday Madness matchup