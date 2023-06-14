House fire hospitalizes Pharr firefighter, investigation underway

A firefighter with the Pharr Fire Department is among the two people hospitalized in a Wednesday fire that heavily damaged two homes, according to a city spokesperson.

Pharr firefighters responded to a house fire at the 800 block of E. San Antonio Avenue that spread to a neighboring home, according to city spokesperson Michael Martínez.

Pharr Fire Department requested additional aid due to the heat. Several fire departments from neighboring cities assisted with the fire, including McAllen, Edinburg and San Juan.

One firefighter and a civilian were hospitalized, their conditions are unknown.

Both homes were heavily damaged in the fire that was contained as of Wednesday evening. A family of 11 and a family of two people were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.