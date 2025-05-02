House fire in Los Fresnos under investigation

Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels said firefighters worked to contain hotspots at a home in Indian Lake.

Daniels said due to smoke damage, a couple living in the mobile home is displaced for the time being.

Fire crews responded to the fire at around 9 a.m. on Friday at Aztec Cove Drive. The home suffered smoke damage and the kitchen was destroyed, according to Daniels.

No injures were reported.