House fire in Los Fresnos under investigation

2 hours 53 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, May 02 2025 May 2, 2025 May 02, 2025 2:43 PM May 02, 2025 in News - Local

Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels said firefighters worked to contain hotspots at a home in Indian Lake.

Daniels said due to smoke damage, a couple living in the mobile home is displaced for the time being.

Fire crews responded to the fire at around 9 a.m. on Friday at Aztec Cove Drive. The home suffered smoke damage and the kitchen was destroyed, according to Daniels.

No injures were reported.

