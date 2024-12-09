House fire in San Juan under investigation
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in a San Juan neighborhood.
Firefighters with the San Juan Fire Department combated the blaze for two hours in a neighborhood near the intersection of Carroll Road and Stella Drive.
According to San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza, the blaze started at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and no one was at home at the time.
The home was declared a total loss, Garza added.
No injuries were reported.
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal will assist in the investigation into what caused the fire.
