House fire in San Juan under investigation

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in a San Juan neighborhood.

Firefighters with the San Juan Fire Department combated the blaze for two hours in a neighborhood near the intersection of Carroll Road and Stella Drive.

According to San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza, the blaze started at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and no one was at home at the time.

The home was declared a total loss, Garza added.

No injuries were reported.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal will assist in the investigation into what caused the fire.