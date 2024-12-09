x

House fire in San Juan under investigation

House fire in San Juan under investigation
12 hours 17 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, December 09 2024 Dec 9, 2024 December 09, 2024 11:12 AM December 09, 2024 in News - Local

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in a San Juan neighborhood.

Firefighters with the San Juan Fire Department combated the blaze for two hours in a neighborhood near the intersection of Carroll Road and Stella Drive.

According to San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza, the blaze started at around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and no one was at home at the time. 

The home was declared a total loss, Garza added.

No injuries were reported. 

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal will assist in the investigation into what caused the fire.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days