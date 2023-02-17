House minority leader visits southern border

Democratic U.S. House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries in Laredo to tour the border alongside a Valley representative.

Can’t see the video? Click here.

Jeffries and Congressman Henry Cuellar discussed border security Friday in Laredo. Jeffries’ plan on improving border security is more technology.

"It was very enlightening to see the importance of how that technology is being deployed to try to secure the border,” Jeffries said. “To try to make sure that contraband is interdicted in an appropriate way and to supplement the limitations of manpower resources."

Republicans are challenging Democrats to do more to control drug smuggling. A large focus now is on fentanyl — and Jeffries says more technology is also the answer to that.

It’s not just drugs crossing through the border.

A record number of immigrant crossings in 2022 were reported. The White House says that number dramatically dropped after new parole system changes.

Jeffries says more changes are needed.

He will remain in Laredo through Saturday.