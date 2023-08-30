Houston murder suspect arrested in Brownsville

A 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Houston was arrested in Brownsville, according to police.

Abril Luna, a spokeswoman for the Brownsville Police Department, confirmed that Anthony Campos Galvan was arrested Sunday at the Gateway International Bridge.

A news release from the Houston Police Department identified Galvan as the murder suspect wanted in the June 2023 death of a 30-year-old man who was pronounced deceased following a shooting in Houston.

Houston police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7250 Avenue C on the night of June 18 where they found a man identified as Nestor Saldana with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Galvan was identified as the suspect in the shooting that police said started as an argument in the pool area of the complex.

Jail records show Galvan is in custody on a murder charge pending his extradition to Houston.