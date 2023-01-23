Houston woman drives to Reynosa for abortion pill

"Being a mother is definitely a commitment. And if you aren't ready for it, you should not be forced into it,” anonymous mother said.

This mother of two, who has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy, had to recently make what she describes as a tough decision.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I was a little devastated because I literally just had a baby, and I wasn't looking forward to having another one,” anonymous mother said.

She lives in Texas, a state where abortion is now banned after the heartbeat of a fetus is detected.

She says she researched how to get an abortion pill nailed, and she came across the plan c website. Which gave her the option of getting it shipped anywhere in Mexico, from a Mexico City based doctor's office.

"I had a consultation with a doctor, they were able to ship the abortion pills to me in Mexico and I chose the FedEx site in Reynosa. I drove there,” anonymous mother said.

She drove from Houston to the Valley, and crossed over into Reynosa, a process she says was inconvenient but necessary.

"Apparently me and my partner carry a trait that makes my baby to have sickle cell, therefore having another baby naturally our baby can always be at risk of having sickle cell,” anonymous mother said.

Destiny Herndon-De La Rosa is the founder of the Texas based Pro Life Group New Wave Feminist.

She is for the overturning of Roe v Wade, but she says it's still not enough.

"I firmly believe in order for us to truly effectively lower the abortion rate, we have to focus on the practical needs and resources that pregnant people require in order not just to survive but to thrive,” Herndon-De La Rosa said.

She says now that abortions have dropped in Texas, it's time to now figure out how to lower the demand for it, by getting to the reason behind women wanting an abortion in the first place.

"It usually has more to do with a lack of housing, healthcare, transportation, the cost of childcare, it's these big ticket items that I don't know that the pro-life movement has ever been able to address.” Herndon-De La Rosa said. "If you don't remove the crisis from a crisis pregnancy, people are always going to find a way to terminate, whether that's flying or taking abortion pills or something worse."

But some women still feel like regardless of the circumstances, the option to have an abortion should be there.

"I'm not happy about it, and I'm not promoting abortion, but I do think that it should be an option for mothers to make,” anonymous mother said. "At the end of the day that mother is going to be responsible for her child's well-being, her child being a well-rounded individual in this world, how they develop emotionally, their mental health, that mother is charged with so many different responsibilities, so it should be her decision whether she's ready for that type of committed or not."

A conversation still being debated 50 years later.