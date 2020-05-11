HOV: Former Food Bank RGV volunteer seeks assistance amid pandemic

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is continuing to experience a high demand in the number of people needing food assistance.

Volunteer Janie Alvarado says she volunteered at the food bank until the coronavirus hit – when she too found herself needing food assistance.

Alvarado says she wasn't afraid to look for help from the food bank when she needed it and adds thst she’s now able to make sure her parents don't go to sleep hungry during the tough times.

To make a donation to Food Bank RGV, click here.

