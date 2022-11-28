How to avoid online scams on Cyber Monday

With Cyber Monday officially underway, experts are sharing how consumers can avoid losing money to scams this holiday season.

The Better Business Bureau says product shortages and a spike in online shopping leave the door open for scammers.

Online shopping scams are nearing all-time highs and accounted for nearly 40% of all scams reported to the BBB scam tracker in 2021, according to reports.

To protect yourself, experts say to research before you buy. If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Experts also say to beware of fake websites by checking the URL and watching for bad grammar.

Reviews can also help you find red flags.

You can also protect yourself by using your credit card. That way you'll be able to dispute any charges if there's a problem.