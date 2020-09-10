How to notice the signs during Suicide Prevention Month

Health officials have warned that the pandemic has taken a toll on many people.

Enedina Enríquez, a board member for The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention South Texas chapter said shame and depression could then lead to suicide.

"So if we begin the process of helping them immediately when they're grieving we can prevent from them experiencing depression," Enríquez said.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention South Texas Chapter will be holding online workshops starting Thursday. The workshops will be on familiarizing people on the signs of someone who might take their own life.

For more information on the online workshop click the link here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is (800) 273-8255

Watch the video for the full story.