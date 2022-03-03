x

HSI conducts ongoing criminal investigation at Mercedes home

3 hours 13 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, March 03 2022 Mar 3, 2022 March 03, 2022 8:22 AM March 03, 2022 in News - Local

Federal agencies were at a Mercedes home Thursday morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Channel 5 News cameras captured agents with Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations at a home on the 200 block of Vermont Avenue.

HSI is working the investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days