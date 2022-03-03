HSI conducts ongoing criminal investigation at Mercedes home
Federal agencies were at a Mercedes home Thursday morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
Channel 5 News cameras captured agents with Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations at a home on the 200 block of Vermont Avenue.
HSI is working the investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
