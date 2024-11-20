HSI warns holiday shoppers to watch out for counterfeit products

With the 2024 holiday season about to start, Homeland Security Investigations is warning people to keep an eye out for counterfeit goods.

HSI says criminals create fake websites that look like the real ones. Other times, criminals will sell the phony designer goods on the street.

HSI says these counterfeit goods can pose a risk to your health.

"Many of the products that people unknowingly buy may contain dangerous amounts of lead in the paints or in the metals. There's cosmetics out there that have unsanitary material of ingredients in them or other dangerous chemicals," Homeland Security Investigations - Rio Grande Valley Deputy Special Agent in Charge Mark Lippa said.

When shopping online for the holidays, HSI advises people to use a credit card, as they offer better identity theft protection than a debit card. Never open websites or links you're unfamiliar with, and if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.