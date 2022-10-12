Human billboards promoting pedestrian safety in McAllen

October is National Pedestrian Safety month.

Human billboards were promoting pedestrian safety in McAllen Wednesday.

"There was a guy on his phone, he didn't see me, he took a right on a red light, hit me and I flew about 20 feet into the floor," injured pedestrian Jessica Delgado said.

Delgado was hit by a driver while she walked on a Florida road nearly 20 years ago. She wants to get through to Valley drivers to watch out for pedestrians by spreading the message through human billboards.

The Valley is among the top 10% in the state for pedestrian deaths, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Last year, 32 people died on the roads, and 50 people were seriously injured.