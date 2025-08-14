Human smuggling suspect facing federal charges after wrong-way chase ends in Weslaco

An Indiana driver accused of human smuggling is now in federal custody.

Cesar Rafael Leon, 34, made his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday, according to federal court records. He was turned over to the U.S. Marshals following the hearing.

The indictment accuses Leon of picking up five undocumented migrants who just crossed the Rio Grande by raft in Mercedes.

Leon allegedly failed to yield to authorities when they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to the indictment. This prompted law enforcement to "deploy a vehicle immobilization device."

Leon continued to evade authorities and eventually struck a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit and also drove on the wrong side of the highway, according to previous reports.

The police chase lasted around 15 minutes and ended in a shopping plaza in Weslaco.

As previously reported, one of the migrants was 36 weeks pregnant and was hospitalized, the others were turned over to Border Patrol custody.

If convicted, Leon faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000.