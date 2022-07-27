Hundreds participate in free health clinics happening across the Valley this week
Hidalgo County health leaders are hoping the public takes advantage of the health services offered through Operation Border Health Preparedness.
Everything from dental and eye exams to sports physicals and immunizations are being offered at clinics across the Valley.
Officials said more than 700 people have taken advantage of the services since Operation Border Health Preparedness started on Monday.
“Forty-five percent of the residents in Hidalgo County are uninsured,” Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez said.
There is no age limit for the services.
A list of locations is available online.
