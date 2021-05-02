'I feel no different': 89-year-old woman gets mix of COVID-19 vaccines

An 89-year-old woman in California received two different COVID-19 vaccines. Though doctors do not recommend ‘mixing’ vaccines, they say it’s not a big deal.

Joan Lawton said she went to Adventist Health’s vaccine site in Sonora for her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; despite her vaccination card stamped with Pfizer’s name, staff administered a second of the Moderna.

Although it isn’t ideal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains both Pfizer and Moderna are MRNA vaccine products and can be given together.