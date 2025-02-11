‘I have to live for my babies:’ Alamo mother describes battle with end-stage kidney disease

More than 10,000 people in Texas are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, according to the website Life Gift.

Among those waiting is 28-year-old Brianna Tamez of Alamo.

"I have to live for my babies. That’s the only thing that matters to me at this point,” Tamez said.

The single mother of two children said she is battling end-stage kidney disease.

“There are five stages, mine is the last one,” Tamez said. “My kidney function is at about 5%."

Tamez’s diagnosis came during her second pregnancy in 2023. She had preeclampsia and hypertension, and her kidneys were only functioning at 30%.

Tamez said she is losing her vision due to the disease, and can no longer drive.

“I’m blind in my left eye,” Tamez said, adding that this isn't how she imagined her 20's would look

“I wake up at 5:30 a.m. to be at dialysis by 5:45, and I stay there for four hours,” Tamez said. “It just takes like everything out of me."

Tamez has been going to dialysis three times a week taking several medications since March 2024.

“The only thing that can fix it is a transplant,” Tamez said.

Paola Cepeda with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance told Channel 5 News the Hispanic population is more genetically predisposed to diseases that lead to organ failure, such as diabetes and hypertension.

“We are the ones who tend to need those organ transplants — our community — but we are the ones who are hesitant to say yes or sign up as donors,” Cepeda said.

The average wait time for a kidney donor is anywhere from a few months to five years.

Tamez said she wants young people at home to know organ failure doesn't just happen to older people.

“If I can find a donor that would be great, but really it's more of the awareness,” Tamez said, urging everyone to get checked regularly even if they’re not experiencing symptoms.

Those wanting to support Tamez’s family can donate to her GofundMe by clicking here. You can also register to be an organ donor when you get or renew your driver’s license, or at the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance website.

