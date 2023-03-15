‘I hope they don’t give up:’ Daughter of missing Peñitas woman hopes to be reunited with family

The daughter of one of the women from Peñitas missing in Mexico says she’s still been in contact with Mexican law enforcement over the case.

Maria Ramirez is the daughter of Marina Perez Rios. Rio and two other women — Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios and Dora Alicia Cervantez Saenz — remain missing nearly a month after heading to the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

Ramirez said she hasn't lost hope of being reunited with her mom and aunt.

“I hope they don't give up on my mom and on my tia and on Dora because we are waiting for them to come back home,” Ramirez said.

The trip to Montemorelos, Nuevo León, is one Ramirez said her mom and aunt have made several times.

“She calls me through FaceTime, and she was showing me that she was at her tia's store in Los Turcos,” Ramirez recalled. “And that was the last time I talked to my mom.”

Ramirez said her mom didn't tell her she was going to Nuevo León in that FaceTime conversation.

Her mom and aunt had been making trips to Montemoreles to sell clothes for extra money.

“They had fun going out there, meeting new people,” Ramirez said.

She knew something was wrong when her calls went straight to voicemail.

The family filed a police report with authorities in Mexico and the Peñitas Police Department.

The FBI was also notified of the women’s disappearance.

“I do feel like they are doing everything they can and are telling the Mexican authorities, ‘keep doing the searches, keep looking,’” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said she was told by authorities in Mexico that the truck the women were in was spotted on surveillance cameras in China, Tamaulipas.

Cameras also spotted the truck making a wrong turn in the city.

Ramirez said Mexican authorities requested DNA samples from her, but she hopes it won't have to be used.

“They're doing their best, but how can nothing be coming out,” Ramirez asked.

Channel 5 News reached out to Peñitas police for comment, who referred all questions to the FBI.

The FBI declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, but released the following statement in full:

"The FBI relentlessly pursues all options when it comes to protecting the American people, and this doesn't change when they are endangered across the border. The FBI pursues all cases with the same vigor and commitment to process. The public is urged to call the San Antonio division at 210-225-6741 with any information regarding this investigation."