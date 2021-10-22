‘I was pushing our values:’ McAllen mayor reflects on current term in office

Friday marks 131 days since McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos was sworn-in to office.

From navigating through the pandemic to responding to the increase of migrants crossing the border, the mayor found his work schedule busy from the start.

Villalobos said he believes his fiscally conservative campaign played a role in getting him elected as mayor.

"A lot of people also knew my background, that I was a former Republican chairman,” Villalobos said. “However, I was not pushing either party - Republican or Democrat - I was pushing our values; what I thought was necessary for our city to keep on moving."

