ICE arrest 10 undocumented migrants in worksite enforcement action in Brownsville, Harlingen

Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio posted on X that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 10 individuals in the Rio Grande Valley for working in the country illegally.

In a statement, an ICE spokesperson said they were conducting a worksite enforcement action in the Brownsville and Harlingen areas. This was in response to "information or allegations" received by ICE.

The individuals arrested were from Vietnam and Mexico and were all adult males and females, according to the ICE spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the arrests were conducted as six business locations without incident.