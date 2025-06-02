x

ICE arrests 11 people at South Padre Island construction site

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested 11 undocumented immigrants in a construction site in South Padre Island, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

HSI referred to the incident as a “worksite enforcement encounter,” and said all those arrested were from Mexico.

The agency did not say when the encounter happened.

ICE agents worked with South Padre Island police officers, HSI said.

Additional details were not immediately available. 

