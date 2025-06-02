ICE arrests 11 people at South Padre Island construction site

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested 11 undocumented immigrants in a construction site in South Padre Island, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

ICE Rio Grande Valley, working w/federal & local partners, conducted a worksite enforcement encounter at a construction site at South Padre Island, TX, which led to the apprehension of 11 illegal aliens from Mexico. @EroHarlingen & S. Padre Island PD pic.twitter.com/TbTw8Bj4YT — HSI San Antonio (@HSI_SanAntonio) June 2, 2025

HSI referred to the incident as a “worksite enforcement encounter,” and said all those arrested were from Mexico.

The agency did not say when the encounter happened.

ICE agents worked with South Padre Island police officers, HSI said.

Additional details were not immediately available.