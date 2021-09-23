ICE spokesperson: Haitian migrants assaulted federal agents in bus headed to Brownsville

Haitian migrants are back in federal custody after forcing their way off an immigration bus headed for Brownsville.

An ICE spokesperson said the migrants assaulted multiple federal agents in the process. The Haitians were among the thousands removed from the makeshift camp in Del Rio.

The attempted escape happened Monday on a bus contracted under ICE authorization that left San Antonio for Brownsville according to the ICE spokesman.

Federal agents ended up calling the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office in Kingsville for help according to the KIII-TV station in Corpus Christi.

Reports indicate the migrants forced their way off the bus with some trying to escape into the brush. All of them are now back in custody.