IDEA Brownsville campus holding COVID vaccine clinic for the public

In a partnership with DHR Health, IDEA Public Schools will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to target children ages five and older.

The clinic will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be at IDEA Brownsville, located at 4395 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville, TX 78526.

DHR Health will also offer second doses and boosters to those 12 and older. For adults receiving the vaccine will need to provide ID’s or passports and for second doses or booster, vaccine cards are required.