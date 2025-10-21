IDEA Frontier assistant principal arrested after driving around naked, Brownsville police say

Luis Rodolfo Larrazolo. Photo credit: Brownsville jail records

A staff member at IDEA Frontier was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure, according to Brownsville jail records.

A Tuesday news release from the Brownsville Police Department accused Luis Rodolfo Larrazolo of "driving around naked in his vehicle."

A statement from IDEA Public Schools confirmed that Larrazolo is on administrative leave following the arrest.

A previous news release from IDEA Public Schools identified Larrazolo as the senior assistant principal at IDEA Frontier in Brownsville.

A news release from the Brownsville Police Department said the arrest happened on Friday, Oct. 17, after police got a call of a "male subject driving around naked in his vehicle."

The man was later identified as Larrazolo, and the individual who contacted police provided a photograph of the suspect "which showed him unclothed inside the vehicle."

"The male subject had allegedly lowered his window and exposed himself to the citizen while engaging in lewd behavior," the news release added.

When officers located the vehicle with Larrazolo, the suspect was seen putting on a shirt and officers noted that his pants were unzipped, the release added.

Larrazolo has since been released on a $2,500 bond, a spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News on Tuesday.

In the statement sent on Tuesday, IDEA Public Schools said Larazolo was arrested off campus.

Read the statement in full below:

"IDEA Frontier is aware of an arrest made involving a staff member. The staff member was arrested off campus and is on administrative leave. We are working in collaboration with law enforcement and taking appropriate actions in accordance with the law and network policy. IDEA takes these allegations seriously and is committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of staff and students. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement."