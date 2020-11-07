IDEA Public Schools offers student health screenings amid pandemic

Students may be learning from home, but school districts remain concerned about their health.

IDEA Public Schools is still screening students for hearing loss, vision problems and diabetes.

"We want to make sure that we identify any preventable health conditions or interventions that can be done for them," said Cristina Aguilar, the regional director of health services for IDEA.

Aguilar said students learning from home should remember to stay hydrated, remain physically active and avoid looking at computer screens for more than an hour at a time.

