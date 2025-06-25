x

Iglesia 'Jesucristo de los Santos' realizará servicios fúnebres de Angelina Reséndiz

Iglesia 'Jesucristo de los Santos' realizará servicios fúnebres de Angelina Reséndiz
1 hour 2 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 6:08 PM June 25, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Este viernes 27 de junio, se realizará el funeral de Angelina Reséndiz en la iglesia de 'Jesucristo de los Santos' de los últimos días, de Brownsville.

HISTORIA RELACIONADA: Restos de Angelina Reséndiz llegan a Harlingen

La comunidad del Valle está invitada y su velorio comenzará a las 5 pm, y finalizará con una vigilia, a la luz de las velas.

Posteriormente, será sepultada con todos los honores militares.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days