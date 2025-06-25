Iglesia 'Jesucristo de los Santos' realizará servicios fúnebres de Angelina Reséndiz
Este viernes 27 de junio, se realizará el funeral de Angelina Reséndiz en la iglesia de 'Jesucristo de los Santos' de los últimos días, de Brownsville.
HISTORIA RELACIONADA: Restos de Angelina Reséndiz llegan a Harlingen
La comunidad del Valle está invitada y su velorio comenzará a las 5 pm, y finalizará con una vigilia, a la luz de las velas.
Posteriormente, será sepultada con todos los honores militares.
