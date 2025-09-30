IKEA store in Pharr to open Wednesday

The opening of the first IKEA store in the Rio Grande Valley is almost here, and lots of people have been talking about it on social media.

Doors open on Wednesday at the IKEA location at the Pharr Town Center, located at 500 North Jackson Road.

Pharr IKEA is the first of its kind. A smaller and more accessible IKEA than what most people may be used to. With hundreds expected at the grand opening, city officials and store leaders say the impact goes far beyond furniture.

The local IKEA store officially opens to the public on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Only 350 people will be allowed in at a time, and customers can start lining up as early as 7 a.m. to enjoy live entertainment and prizes, including giveaways for the first people in line.

Pharr IKEA will be around 44,000 square feet. The store is a new small-format model, offering around 1,600 products for people to buy, as well as online ordering with free pickup and local delivery options.

"We're super excited to bring you guys a new format that we have where you get basically everything that you would want in a regular IKEA store," IKEA Marketing Campaign Leader Janeli Castrejana said. "We want to make sure we're being more accessible, more sustainable, more affordable to the many people."

The store is located in the Pharr Town Center near the Cinemark movie theater.

IKEA says the goal is to meet customers where they are, especially in areas that previously required long drives to larger cities like San Antonio or Austin.

This is the first IKEA in the Rio Grande Valley and part of the company's effort to bring a more convenient and community-focused shopping experience to underserved areas.

The store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

IKEA says this new model could serve as a blueprint for other communities across the United States.

The store will be asking for feedback from those in attendance at their opening through a QR code that will be made available.

