Illinois woman sentenced to 20 years in deadly Edinburg crash

Amanda Bender: Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A woman from Illinois was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a three vehicle crash that killed two people in April 2024, Hidalgo County jail records show.

Amanda Bender pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with the crash, court records show.

As part of the deal, two counts of manslaughter were dismissed.

As previously reported, Bender was identified as the driver of a Ford Escape that failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Alamo Road and Texas Road on April 23, 2024. The Ford Escape was traveling 85 miles per hour when it crashed into a Nissan Sentra that then struck a Cadillac, according to a criminal complaint.

Bender’s passenger, identified as Jeremy John Hess, 43, from Wisconsin, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash and died after he was hospitalized, according to the complaint.

The Nissan Sentra became engulfed in flames in the crash, and the driver, identified as 29-year-old Sergio Delgado of Edinburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bender was sentenced to 20 years on each count of intoxication manslaughter, which records show will be served concurrently.