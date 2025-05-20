Improved response to mass shooting is goal of “Uvalde Strong” bill approved by Texas Legislature

Delays in the response to the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, led to legislation to improve law-enforcement coordination, which was approved by the Texas House. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

The Texas Senate gave unanimous approval on Monday to a bill that would improve how law enforcement responds to mass shootings. The bill was proposed by state Rep. Don McLaughlin, who was the mayor of Uvalde when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary school in 2022. It now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk for final approval.

House Bill 33 would mandate law enforcement agencies across the state to create crisis response policies. This stems from the shooting in Uvalde, where nearly 400 law enforcement officers waited more than an hour before confronting the shooter who barricaded himself in a classroom. That delay went against nationwide active shooter protocols and was widely criticized as the shooting was investigated.

During the discussion on the Senate floor, state Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, stressed the importance of the bill, named the Uvalde Strong Act. Flores reminded lawmakers that the bill won unanimous approval in the Texas House.

Flores said, “This bill is carrying out what we feel should be done to make sure the response of Texas is coordinated, professional, efficient and humane throughout the state.”

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, called it a good bill. However, he also told lawmakers a delayed response from law enforcement happened at Uvalde.

“There was a failure at every level,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez went over some of the chaos that day, including how one victim died in the parking lot because there was too much traffic from police vehicles. Gutierrez said they need to improve "common sense" gun safety solutions and how people are taken care of after mass tragedies. Gutierrez said the families of the victims received less money from the Attorney General's office than any other mass shooting in the state.

“Sadly, this will happen again, no matter how many pieces of legislation we put up,” Gutierrez said. “Until we begin to truly look at the root problems that are hurting us in this state on gun violence.”

In a statement, McLaughlin said the bill ensures confusion and hesitation will never be an excuse again.

McLaughlin said: “It demands clear command, real-time coordination, and immediate actions when lives are on the line. We can’t undo the past, but today we made sure Texas is ready for the future.”

The bill has several requirements in it that could create a more organized response to another mass shooting. It would require school districts and law enforcement to meet annually and plan their response to an active shooter situation and mandate officers to complete a training program on how to respond to an active shooter at primary and secondary schools. It would also provide training grants for officers.

McLaughlin, who was critical of the response to the shooting in Uvalde, also included in his bill a requirement that policy and emergency medical service providers file a report detailing the event if they respond to an active shooter scene. The report would be due no later than 60 days after an incident — a requirement aimed at giving the public faster information on mass shootings.

“This is a good bill for school safety, law enforcement coordination, communication and training,” McLaughlin said.

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde is the deadliest shooting at a Texas public school. Families of the victims have sued officers and law enforcement agencies over the failed response, including 92 officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Former Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo and one of his former officers were also charged with multiple counts of child endangerment.

Investigations into the shooting revealed an uncoordinated response among law enforcement officers responding to the shooting. Officers reportedly waited for instructions, couldn’t find the right keys to enter classrooms, and were fearful of an AR-15 style rifle as there was a lack of ballistic shields and flash-bangs.

