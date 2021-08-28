In anticipation of more Covid deaths, Hidalgo County requests more refrigerated trucks

Hidalgo County is bracing for another spike in Covid deaths.

The county's emergency management Coordinator, Ricardo Saldaña, sent a request to the state to ask for two refrigerated trucks to store bodies.

The county reported 64 COVID-19 related deaths since Monday.

If approved, the state would send one truck and FEMA would provide the other.

At the height of the pandemic last year, the state sent two trucks to the area.

There’s no date yet for how soon the trucks could get here or if state officials will grant the request.