In-person weddings making a comeback in the Valley
Valley vendors are seeing weddings that were once put on hold due to the pandemic now making a comeback as COVID-19 cases drop.
Terry Sangster works as a wedding planner and helps provide packages for couples, and says she's seeing a lot more business these days. Sangster says during the pandemic, people were having to push back dates two or three times. With venues starting to open up, couples are starting to book.
