In response to coronavirus, Alton requires people to wear face masks inside local businesses

City of Alton leaders decided Thursday morning to require masks at places of business in the city.

Mayor Salvador Vela confirmed the city updated its declaration of local state of disaster with the new requirement during an emergency meeting held before noon Thursday. The meeting lasted only a few minutes.

Masks will now be required inside businesses. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask may be fined $1,000.

Wearing a face covering is still optional in public spaces.