In response to coronavirus, Alton requires people to wear face masks inside local businesses
City of Alton leaders decided Thursday morning to require masks at places of business in the city.
Mayor Salvador Vela confirmed the city updated its declaration of local state of disaster with the new requirement during an emergency meeting held before noon Thursday. The meeting lasted only a few minutes.
Masks will now be required inside businesses. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask may be fined $1,000.
Wearing a face covering is still optional in public spaces.
More News
News Video
-
TABC: Texas bars must follow Gov. Abbott's order or face license suspension
-
Facial covering mandates issued in the Valley, explained
-
UTRGV criminal justice professor explains police reform
-
Documentary spotlights interracial couples amid 1800s helping slaves in the Valley
-
Weslaco neighborhood pushes petition to make intersection four-way stop