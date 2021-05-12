Inclement weather moves UTRGV graduation ceremonies indoors

Previously scheduled outdoor, in-person graduation ceremonies for the UTRGV Class of 2020 will now be held indoors due to inclement weather, the university announced Wednesday.

More than 1,800 certified spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates will participate in the three-day event that runs from Thursday, May 13 to Saturday, May 15.

“Originally, all ceremonies were scheduled to be held outdoors, but due to forecasted inclement weather for the weekend, UTRGV has decided to move ceremonies indoors at both UTRGV Brownsville and Edinburg campuses,” the university said in a news release.

Commencement weekend will begin in Brownsville on Thursday with ceremonies being held in the PlainsCapital Bank El Gran Salon. The UTRGV Fieldhouse will host graduates and their families in Edinburg on Friday and Saturday, according to the release.

The ceremonies are limited to the graduates and their four guests and all event attendees will be required to social distance and wear masks as per COVID-19 campus guidelines, the release stated.

The ceremonies open Thursday, May 13, in Brownsville and will include the following:

• 8 a.m. – School of Nursing, School of Social Work, Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship, College of Sciences, College of Health Professions, and Mathematics and Science Academy.

8 a.m. – School of Nursing, School of Social Work, Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship, College of Sciences, College of Health Professions, and Mathematics and Science Academy. • 10: 30 a.m. – College of Fine Arts, College of Engineering and Computer Science, College of Education and P-16 Integration, and College of Liberal Arts.

Friday ceremonies include:

• 8 a.m. – Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship and College of Education and P-16 Integration.

• 11 a.m. – College of Engineering and Computer Science, College of Sciences, and Mathematics and Science Academy.

On Saturday, the following colleges will hold ceremonies:

• 8 a.m. – School of Nursing, School of Social Work and College of Health Professions.

8 a.m. – School of Nursing, School of Social Work and College of Health Professions. • 11 a.m. – College of Fine Arts and College of Liberal Arts.

More information on the ceremonies can be found at UTRGV’s website.