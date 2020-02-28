Increase in number of liquid meth smugglers through Valley ports
WESLACO – According to Customs and Border Protection, the growing number of liquid methamphetamine coming in through Valley ports are smuggled in by mainly young-adults ages 17 to 25 years old.
Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says no matter the age of the smugglers – no one gets a free pass.
The most recent bust happened at the Anzalduas port-of-entry on Feb. 22.
CBP encountered a 20-year-old from Nuevo Leon, Mexico with 119 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.
For more information watch the video above.
