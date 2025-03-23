Increased security presence announced for international bridges in Brownsville

KRGV file photo of the Gateway International Bridge

The U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico issued a Sunday security alert informing the public of an increased security presence on all international bridges connecting Matamoros and Brownsville on Monday, March 24.

There will also be potential delays on all the bridges, the alert states.

Brownsville has three international bridges with Matamoros, including the Veteran’s International Bridge, Gateway International Bridge, and Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge.

“As a precaution, the U.S. Consulate has advised employees to avoid travel on Gateway International Bridge and allow extra time for all border crossings,” the alert stated.

The alert added that the State Department’s travel advisory for Tamaulipas remains at a Level 4, advising people to not travel to the state due to crime and kidnapping.