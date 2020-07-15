Independent football league taking precautions during practice amid pandemic

An independent football league is still holding practice amid the coronavirus pandemic – the owner of the league explained how they’re keeping everyone safe.

Jorge Mata, owner of the Sparc League, says senior athletes that want to play at next level have coaches that want to see what they’re capable of.

Mata adds if they shut down the league many of the players would still be competing but without any supervision or officials.

He explains that face masks are required at all times, spectators aren’t allowed and hand sanitizer is available.

Mata recommends players wear gloves and have extra masks in case theirs rips.

