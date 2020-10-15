Inmate at Willacy County State Jail dies as a result of COVID-19

An inmate at the Willacy County State Jail died Wednesday as a result of COVID-19.

Sergio Compean Jr., 32, died on Wednesday at a local hospital, said Jeremy Desel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Compean was hospitalized on Oct. 10 after he complained about shortness of breath and other coronavirus-related symptoms, Desel said. Compean tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. and died on Oct. 14.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 dashboard lists 206 inmate deaths across the state prison system.

Fifty are listed as "Confirmed COVID," 111 are listed as "Presumed COVID," which Desel said means that the department is waiting for autopsy results; and 45 are listed as "pending cause."

Correction: This article incorrectly attributed information about where Compean died to Jeremy Desel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.