Inmate disturbance reported at at old county jail in Brownsville
No injuries were reported after an inmate disturbance was reported at the old Cameron County jail in Brownsville.
The disturbance was announced Monday night by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, who said the county Correction Emergency Response Team was called in to help.
An investigation was launched, but Garza declined to comment further.
